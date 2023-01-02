Vic-Falls Man Crashes Stolen Vehicle

Spread the love

By- A Victoria Falls man will live to regret the day he decided to steal a car for a joyride and boozing spree on Christmas Day after he was involved in an accident that left him hospitalised and the vehicle damaged beyond repair.

Thulani Tshuma (22) of Chinotimba is not licenced to drive.

He allegedly found a Toyota Vitz belonging to Mr Gilbert Mthokozisi Nkomo who is a clearing agent parked near Chicken Inn restaurant at night and broke a window to gain entry.

Mr Nkomo had parked it while going to drink beer at Cotton Club nightclub across the road.

After driving hardly two kilometres along Park Way towards Army Chalets, Tshuma allegedly lost control of the vehicle resulting in it overturning and landing on its roof.

Tshuma was not asked to plead to driving without a valid drivers’ licence, negligent driving and malicious damage to property when he appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate Mr Godswill Mavenge.

He was remanded in custody to 11 January and is scheduled to appear at the Hwange regional court for a possible start of trial.

Prosecuting Ms Audrey Mukanganya said after stealing the car and getting involved in an accident, Tshuma abandoned the vehicle and walked to the nearest council water treatment plant where he was found in the morning lying on the ground at the gate.

“On 26 December the complainant parked his motor vehicle, a Toyota Vitz at a car park opposite Chicken Inn and locked the doors before entering Cotton Club nightclub,” said Ms Mukanganya.

She said around 3am the accused went to the car and smashed a left front window and entered the car whereupon he took spare keys on the dashboard and started the vehicle.

Tshuma drove along Park Way towards Elephant Hills Hotel.

On approaching the hotel turn off, he lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned.

He sustained bruises all over the body and was taken to Victoria Falls Hospital.

Mr Nkomo noticed in the morning when he exited the bar that his car was missing and filed a police report.

Investigations led to the arrest of the accused on the hospital bed where he had been admitted at Victoria Falls Hospital.

His phone and shoes were found in the car which was extensively damaged beyond repair.

-Chronicle

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...