Klopp Slams Brentford Tactics

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has cried foul over Brentford’s game approach in their league encounter on Monday.

The Reds lost 3-1 to the Bees, conceding two goals in the first half. The hosts had two other goals – both from corners – disallowed after a VAR review.

Klopp accused Brentford of stretching the rules and feels that their opponents caused ‘chaos’ in the box during the set-pieces and made a lot of fouls that go unnoticed by the officials.

The gaffer said in a press conference after the game: “Brentford create chaos with set-pieces. When I say they stretch the rules, they do, in offensive set-pieces. Don’t get me wrong, it’s smart, but they do.

“If you could single out all the situations you would find five fouls but because it’s so chaotic no one sees it in the end. So that’s what they do and it’s really good.”

Klopp also claimed that Brentford’s third goal should have been disallowed after Konate went down in the build-up, allowing Bryan Mbeumo to run through and finish.

“The third goal should not be a goal, easy as that. If you’ve ever played football and been in a foot sprint and you get a slight push you go down because you cannot keep balance. That’s how it is and you could see that,” he said:

“That’s actually exactly the same as I’d talk to my microwave. You get no response really. It’s always the same. Before the season they give us advice that the players must be careful in these moments because the refs will have an eye on it and you see these games and pretty much everything is allowed. It’s always on the edge.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

