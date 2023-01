MISSING CHILD ALERT: Munopa Vanishes In Luton, UK

Spread the love

MISSING CHILD ALERT: Good morning everyone…😭💔😭

WHEREVER YOU ARE MUNOPA, PLEASE COME BACK HOME…

YOU KNOW MUM, DADDY AND THE ENTIRE FAMILY LOVES YOU.

Please help us to pray for the safe return of our Son Munopa (14years), who went missing from home in Luton, UK.

Also, kindly inform the Police on the number below or even myself if you happen to see him…

Thank you very much in advance…👏👏👏 – Sis Tarie

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...