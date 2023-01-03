Mnangagwa Corruption Exposee’s Cousin Dies In Car Accident

By- A Chinhoyi man, Nyasha Marumahoko, the person who died in a car accident in the Mashonaland west capital, is related to a whistle-blower who exposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s corruption.

Marumahoko died early this week after his Mark X car rammed into a tree while allegedly coming from a local pub, Jongwe Corner.

He is the cousin of Simbarashe Tarusana Marumahoko, who recently exposed Mnangagwa for demanding a USD20 million bribe from an American donor to release food aid to Zimbabwe’s hungry citizens.

