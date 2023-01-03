Mnangagwa Unleashes Soldiers On Lithium “Poachers”

By- The government has unleashed security forces to disperse thousands of unemployed youths who had invaded Goromonzi North in search of Lithium.

There is a Lithium rush in the area, with people seeking quick riches in the soft silvery-white alkali metal.

Zanu PF MP for the area, Ozias Bvute, said security forces had chased the fortune seekers.

“There is now order in the area and mining will be done following due processes. This will benefit both miners and the nation at large. I gathered that mining is now done in tributes and a number of youths from Goromonzi are benefiting,” Bvute said.

The artisanal miners were gathering lithium ore, selling it for around US$10 per wheelbarrow to buyers reportedly selling it for US$400 per tonne.

