UK-Zim Nurse Bewitches Husband To Bed A Nigerian Boyfriend

By A Correspondent- A United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean nurse has hired a witch to confuse her husband so that she freely dates her Nigerian boyfriend.

Tendai Maturure

Tendai Maturure hired a South African-based Sangoma, identified as Sekuru Tembo, to confuse her husband, Patrick Makanganise.

Makanganise is missing due to the witchcraft attack, and Manchester police have since issued a missing person alert.

He went missing on 30 December 2022.

On Tuesday, several people were also posting on social media, wishing Makanganise’s return.

“Sending love, hope you are okay,” said Kirsty Murray, while others were more direct.

“We love you isuuu,” wrote Ivy Muriva.

Another, Tendai Shona Tsopota, revealed Makanganise has been found. He wrote thanking Manchester Police saying, “wow wow thank YOU GOD,

My Jesus you’re great.

Friends and family Patrick Mukanganise is alive and well.

Thank you Greater Manchester Police ……….”

In audios circulating on social media recorded on an unknown date, a woman with the same voice as Mukanganise’s wife is heard consulting a South Africa based so called, Sekuru Tembo.

Tendai Maturure confirmed to ZimEye she is the one who consulted the said male witch Sekuru Tembo for methods of causing hurt on her husband so that she can bed a Nigerian man.

