ailed CCC vice chairman Job Sikhala on Tuesday filed an application to have his trial broadcast live when he appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Sikhala’s lawyer, Jeremiah Bamu, submitted that having his client’s trial broadcast live is meant to vindicate the interests of the public.

Said Bamu:

This way, the trial will be done in a fair manner and it will be a public trial and our reasons for this application are that it is meant to vindicate the interests of the public.

There is no other court or person that can come and tell you to allow or reject this decision because you are the one who is overseeing this trial proceeding and you also have an obligation to protect and give effect to members of the public who are entitled to freedom of information and who also have a right to have public access to what will take place in court and in the trial.

This request will also allow members of the family to be detailed about the ongoing proceedings in this case as this comes as a request from the accused’s children who are overseas and are not able to attend the trial.

There is no prejudice at all as this application will not cause any interference and will not be any expense to anyone and will not interfere with prosecutorial order.

We will also like to add to the requests and submit that the media be allowed to use their gadgets during the trial so as to even do their very own live feed.

Magistrate Gofa was on Wednesday expected to make a ruling on the application.

Sikhala has been in prison since his arrest on 14 June 2022 on a charge of incitement to public violence. | NewsDay

