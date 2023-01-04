Byo Love-Birds Struck By Lightening

By- Lightening has struck and killed a 42-year-old man walking with his girlfriend along a footpath in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.

Police said Peter Gwaza died on the spot while his 30-year-old girlfriend, Priority Dube was seriously injured when the lightning struck. Police said:

The ZRP reports a sad incident in which Peter Gwaza (42) and his girlfriend Priority Dube (30) were struck by a bolt of lightning on 03/01/23 while walking along a footpath in Cowdray Park.

Peter Gwaza died on the spot while Priority Dube sustained burns on the stomach and bruises on her hands and face.

