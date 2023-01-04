Holy Ten Regrets Winky D Collabo

By A Correspondent- Zim hip-hop artist, Holy Ten, says he regrets collaborating with Winky D on a song which has since gained mixed feelings from fans.

Titled Ibotso, the song speaks about drug abuse and the exploitation of young girls. Holy Ten took to social media to express his regret at being part of the project.

“Activists, journalists and lawyers’ split opinions will not do any good for a brand that’s trying to serve and save everyone. So help me by not acting like I’ve picked a side,” he said.

“Do not politicise a project that I’ve considered a mere honour to be a part of. I regret being a part of it now.”

His comment was met with mixed reactions:

@Sirruru97: Thanks for your music Mujaya. Your music is a medicine for the depressed, vane nzara, you give us hope as the youths. Your music might be politicised, it’s part of the game, it means you’re big and relevant to society. Thanks for leading the youths. Hoyooo!!!

@PoliceRetired: I regret it now honestly. Apa ndopawatozorasika worse young man. Your investment in emotional intelligence is key to both personal and professional success. Be reserved and keep your emotional quotient high wangu. Mukawanza zvirehwa rehwa munodhirika semugodhi wemakorokoza.

@Tanaka: So Winky D gives a collaboration on his newest project and he happens to be one of the greatest artists in Zimbabwe, and then you tweet that you regret it? Hectic!

*** @letty_thelady: Haa mupfana wangu ka pafeya chaipo song iyi ukufaya zvakanyanya kunge Wi-Fi, don’t even regret anything. It is a good project that will take you places.

Meanwhile, South Africa-based artist Nadia Nakai has said she regrets turning down a collaboration with Winky D.

Winky D released a new album on New Year’s Eve where he collaborated with a number of other artists.

