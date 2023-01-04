I Foresee Victory – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa foresees real change coming in 2023.

In a brief statement posted on Facebook, the CCC leader called for unity of purpose in the struggle for change.

“WHAT I SEE..I see victory. I see change. I see prosperity. I see freedom. I see dignity back. I see happiness.

I see everything brand new. I see a New Great Zimbabwe! I see HIS hand and His word.

Let’s join hands and make this beautiful country that best place.Prayer works! #Isee,” said President Chamisa.

