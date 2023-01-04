Minor Girl (14) Dies After Giving Birth

By A Correspondent- A 14 year old girl from the Johane Marange Apostolic Church reportedly died on Tuesday a few days after giving birth at home in Buhera.

Family relative and lawyer Norris Johannes confirmed Delight Masomeke’s death to NewsDay.

He said Delight, of Bvumbura Village in Chivhu, gave birth to a baby girl on 29 December 2022 at Masasa in Buhera but died three days later. Said Johannes:

The deceased is said to have given birth to a baby girl on December 29, 2022, and remained unwell until she succumbed to (an undisclosed) illness yesterday (Monday). Her mother Nelia Matarirano is my sister, but the family was not aware that the girl was married. All we knew was she was at school, only to be shocked by the news of her death yesterday. Relatives wanted to hastily bury her, but we sought police intervention. We are at the police station filing a report.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay that he had not received a report of the case. | NewsDay

