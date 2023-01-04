Pabloz Hooligans Denied Bail

By- Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje has denied bail for the two hooligans facing attempted murder.

Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda Wednesday returned to remand prison after their bail hearing was postponed.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Cephas Mutswebi, opposed bail, saying they are yet to obtain video footage of the pair causing commotion and attempting to stab what appears to be a Pabloz Nightclub bouncer.

He also submitted that he is yet to record witness statements from several people, hence if they are released, they would interfere with investigations.

Blessing Kumunda

He submitted that the two know the complainants and if they are released on bail, they can interfere with investigations by intimidating witnesses.

However, the bouncers’ lawyer argued that the investigating officer had half-baked information and was not aware how the fight started.

He claimed that Sanyangore was being attacked by the complainants and that was when Kumunda pushed them in a bid to rescue Sanyangore.

George Manokore appeared for the State.

