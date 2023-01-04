Sakunda Warns People Against Falling Prey To Tagwirei Impersonators

By A Correspondent| Sakunda Holdings has warned the public against falling prey to conmen reportedly impersonating business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei to defraud people by falsely offering free tractors and cars while asking them to send cash to buy fuel towards transportation of the donated goods.

In a statement dated January 4, Sakunda Chief Operating Officer, Mberikwazvo Chitambo said the conmen allegedly call members of the public using foreign WhatsApp numbers with Tagwirei’s profile picture.

“Please be warned against conmen calling members of the public, from several foreign WhatsApp numbers including +27 81 009 3248, while purporting to be Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei. The conmen, using images of Mr Tagwirei on their WhatsApp profile pictures, are offering tractors and cars, while requesting targeted victims to send diesel to transport the “donated” vehicles. In some cases, they ask for cash to enable delivery of donated goods,” said Chitambo.

He urged members of the public to safeguard themselves and not become victims of these conmen and scammers.

“These acts are clearly meant to scam gullible individuals and tarnish the reputation of Mr Tagwirei and Sakunda Holdings. Please ignore or report these malicious acts to the authorities and safeguard yourselves from becoming victims of fraud,” added Chitambo.

Sakunda said Tagwirei communicates official business programs through designated representatives using the company’s official platforms and accredited media.

“Be advised that Mr Tagwirei communicates official business through designated representatives from Sakunda Holdings. Any programmes meant to benefit the public are publicised on the organisation’s official platforms and in accredited media,” said Chitambo.

