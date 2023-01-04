Stella City Mine, Beitbridge Murders- Police Hunt For Suspects

By A Cotrrespondent- Police in Matabeleland South are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old by six unknown assailants that occurred yesterday at Stella City Mine in Maphisa.

The police identified the deceased as Bheka Moyo who was a gold ore guard at the mine.

In a tweet, police said Moyo’s body was found with a deep stab wound on the back.

Meanwhile, Police in Beitbridge are investigating a murder case of a 17-year-old who was killed on New Year’s Day at Dite Business Centre.

The deceased Livious Chauke had an argument with Justice Ndou over an undisclosed issue which resulted in Ndou striking him with a cement brick on his head.

Ndou went to push Chauke to the ground.

“The suspects are all on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” read the tweet.

-statemedia

