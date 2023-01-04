Torrential Rains: Civil Protection Union Urges Citizens To Be On High Alert

The Department of Civil Protection is urging citizens to be on high alert of forecasted torrential rains from Friday 6 through Sunday January 8, 2023 across the country.

We also call on all relevant stakeholders and traditional leaders to find ways to disseminate the information to their various communities in particular all Mashonaland, Manicaland, parts of the Midlands and Masvingo provinces where heavy rains in excess of 65mm are expected in 24hours.

We urge the citizens to take heed of the Meteorological Services Department alerts as they continue monitoring the unfolding situation. Citizens should be on the watch for possible flooding, avoid crossing flooded rivers/streams and stay indoors during the period as the heavy rains may reduce visibility for motorists.

District Civil Protection Commitees countrywide have been mobilised.

