Trio Beat Cop To Death

By A Correspondent- Three cousins from Jotsholo in Lupane allegedly took turns to assault a policeman at a beer drink on Christmas Day causing his death a day later.

Lizwe Tshuma (18), Nowell Tshuma (20) and Forget Tshuma (20), all of Sikhali 1 village under Chief Mabhikwa, allegedly caused the death of Mandleni Ncube (31) of the same village.

The trio was not asked to plead to murder when they appeared before Lupane resident magistrate Mr Ndumo Masuku.

The magistrate remanded them in custody to 12 January and advised them to apply to the High Court for bail.

Prosecuting, Ms Zandile Lauren Ndebele said the murder took place at Jabhiwa business centre in Jotsholo on Christmas Day.

“On the 25th of December at around 11:30pm the deceased was standing at the veranda of Saphiwa Kuhle store wearing a police uniform. He was greeted by the informant Sicelo Moyo who was heading to where some people were drinking.

Moments later the informant heard noise coming from the direction where the deceased was where he was having an argument with one Makhosi Mpala which prompted him to go outside the bar and check,” said the prosecutor.

The court was told that while the deceased was arguing with Mpala, Lizwe approached from the back holding a knobkerrie and struck him once on the head and ran away.

The deceased fell down on his face and became unconscious.

While he was lying on the ground, Nowell allegedly came with a log and hit him once on the back of the thighs and ran away.

As if to finish him off, Forget also came and struck him with an empty bottle of beer on the head and fled, the court heard.

The informant tried to render first aid by pouring water on an unconscious Ncube who was bleeding from the mouth and nose but to no avail.

The deceased was rushed to Tshongogwe Hospital where he was transferred to St Luke’s Hospital but he died on admission.

A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the trio.

