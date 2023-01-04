ZBC Speaks On Winky D Album

By-The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) said it had not banned Winky D’s latest album from being played on its platforms.

Some commentators consider the album to be critical of the government.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 04 January 2023, the public broadcaster said:

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has noted with concern unfounded messages circulating on various social media platforms alleging that there has been a ban on Winky D’s songs on the ZBC platforms.

ZBC is a public broadcaster and is guided by the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

It should be categorically stated that we do not discriminate against any music artists.

