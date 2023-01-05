CCC Councillor Arrested For Assisting Vendors

Tinashe Sambiri|A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor has been arrested for sympathising with vendors.

Ward 25 Councillor Lovemore Makuwerere was arrested in Harare on Wednesday morning.

According to CCC, Councillor Makuwerere is detained at Machipisa Police Station.

“ALERT: Ward 25 CCC Cllr Lovemore Makuwerere has been arrested.

He is detained at Machipisa Police Station. He is being charged with obstruction for assisting vendors who were being victimized at Machipisa Shops.

Our lawyers are attending on him,” CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere said in a statement.

