Nigerian Preacher Predicts President Chamisa Victory

Pastor Samuel Akinbodunse, a Nigerian pastor based in South Africa, has sparked controversy among Zimbabweans following an apparent prophecy in which he declared that Nelson Chamisa would win the 2023 presidential elections.

Pastor Akinbodunse, leader of the Pretoria-based Samuel Akinbodunse Ministries, declared that God told him that Nelson Chamisa’s time has come.

The South Africa-based Pastor started his prophecy by reminding congregants that at the last elections, God told him that it was not yet time for Chamisa. Pastor Akinbodunse said that at the time, he told congregants that God had selected President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Nigerian Pastor went on to say that this time around, Chamisa would win the presidential elections. However, he added that the opposition would only win the elections after several gruelling legal challenges.

“Zimbabwe. Some time ago, the Lord said to me that I should speak to Chamisa to go and be silent and that it is not yet time for him to come as president…I said that Mnangagwa is the one that God is taking in order to show Zimbabwe the way.

“But this time around, the Lord said to me that Honourable Chamisa’s time has come. So I see this man as the next president, but it will be very hard. It will be a battle from court to court. Many lives will be lost.

“There will be a great fight on the street. There will be a burning of tyres, burning of properties. But at last victory shall be given to the man.

“Please write my prophecy down.”- iHarare

