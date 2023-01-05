Plastic Drivers’ Licences Discs To Be Issued Soon

By A Correspondent- Transport and Infrastructural Development Permanent Secretary Engineer Theodius Chinyanga has announced that Zimbabwe might get its plastic driver licence discs sooner than expected.

The plastic discs which are said to have security features that will make them difficult to forge are expected to be issued out early this year. Another added advantage is that they will be machine-scannable to ascertain their authenticity.

In his statement Chinyanga is quoted saying:

“In compliance with the International Organisation for Standardisation and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 18013 standards on driver’s licences, the ministry applied for the Issuer Identification Number, which uniquely identifies CVR as the issuing authority in Zimbabwe, across all ISO member states.

“The IIN was issued in November 2022,” he said.

“The ministry has since encoded the IIN on the card design and submitted to SADC, who are currently reviewing it.”

Chinyanga denoted that while waiting for the review process the ministry has already started the production of the materials needed such as ink, ribbon and foil.

This explains why those who are presently passing driving tests at the Vehicle Inspection Department depots are being issued with temporary paper driver’s licences.

