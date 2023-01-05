Suspect Shot Dead In Belvedere Police Shootout With Armed Robbers

Gunshots rang out close to a supermarket in the quiet Belvedere neigbourhood of Harare on Wednesday after police cornered two armed robbery suspects, witnesses said.

One suspect was shot dead and a second taken to hospital following the incident outside OK Marimba at around 5PM.

Late afternoon shoppers hid inside shops and crouched next to parked vehicles after gunfire erupted, this after the suspects allegedly resisted arrest.

The dead man was named by law enforcement sources as Tichaona Kariwo, who was pronounced dead on admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.The second suspect, Courage Kadumba, is in police custody.

Police reportedly recovered five rifles stolen from Mutangadura Farm in Ruwa during a robbery.

Kadumba is expected to appear in court on Friday with two others who were arrested during further police investigations.

