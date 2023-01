Tsitsi Masiyiwa’s Birthday Today

Today is Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa’s wife Tsitsi’s birthday.

Writes commentator Lovemore Nyatsine:

Like many remarkably touched by your influence, I have watched from a front row seat the unequivocal, unquantifiable blessing you are, a beacon of effulgent light, incisive mind, generous spirit and charitable heart. You love people completely yet you love God more.

Happy Birthday Mrs M

