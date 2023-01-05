UK-Based Zim Agency Boss Beds Desperate Zim Careworkers For Shifts

Spread the love

By A Correspondent-A UK Zimbabwean employment agency is at the centre of a storm over a s** for shift work” scandal that has seen thousands of women speaking over it.

The Stevenage-based company was last night blown under the whistle over reports that most of its workers are being forced into exchanging their bodies for shift allocations which are not easy to get.

The development had the company owner’s husband fingered for demanding intimacy from newcomers. The unnamed husband was in another incident caught in the act of bedding one of the care workers who is also his wife’s relative and arrived in UK a few weeks ago.

He was pleasuring himself inside the company office.

The man quickly apologised to the female employee who found him in the very act, a source narrates.

“Akabatwa achitoseva muramu wake,” a source said, in audios availed to ZimEye.

It is said the workers are afraid to report the man, and an advisory was published last night to help guide complainants whenever they are forced to compromise their bodies.

DO YOU KNOW WHO THIS CRIMINAL IS? CONTACT ZIMEYE NOW.

The advisory reads:

Mujolo mujolo mujolo please

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...