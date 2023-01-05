Violent Bouncers Denied Bail; Magistrate Says They Are A Danger To The Public

By-Two violent Harare bouncers, arrested for allegedly attacking patrons at Pabloz Night Club, Sam Levy Village, Borrowdale, on 22 December 2022, have been denied bail.

Gideon Sanyangore (32) and Blessing Kumunda (36), appeared before Stanford Mambanje at the Harare Magistrate Court on Thursday for bail hearing.

In his ruling, Mambanje said Sanyangore and Kumunda were not eligible for bail, citing their violent nature. Said Mambanje:

Thus according to the State, the interests of the public will be undermined if the two accused are released on bail as they have been causing havoc for a long time now and they are likely to interfere with witnesses since they had already displaced violent behaviour before.

The applicants are facing a serious charge of attempted murder…I also can’t ignore the fact that the accused ran away from the scene and went on for days without being located.

I cannot ignore these facts because you can’t go about stabbing people and expect the issue to go unchecked.

It was pressure from the social media videos that drove them to hand themselves over to the police… social media launched an outcry to have the two arrested after their notorious ways went viral.

Sanyangore and Kumunda remain detained until 31 January 2023.

– NewsDay

