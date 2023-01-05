“We Have Not Banned Winky D Songs”: ZBC

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has issued a statement in response to social media reports that the entity has banned the airplay of Winky D’s latest music which has been labelled by many as being controversial and anti-government.

In a statement issued on Wednesday the public broadcaster said:

ZBC’s statement in relation to false allegations made on social media about Winky D’s songs being banned on its platform

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has noted with concern unfounded messages circulating on various social media platforms alleging that there has been a ban on Winky D’s songs on the ZBC platforms.



ZBC is a public broadcaster and is guided by the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind. It should be categorically stated that we do not discriminate against any music artists.

