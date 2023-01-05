ZimEye
Job Sikhala thrown under the bus. We saw this long back and they are now confirming it themselves. They are provoked into sounding themselves out and they later leak the chats. Zvino muchatii nazvo? pic.twitter.com/In59iSOKRO— George Charamba (@GeorgeCharamba2) January 5, 2023
