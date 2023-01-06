“Hands Off Winky D”

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has condemned the harassment and victimisation of Winky D by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

According to Chuma, Winky D is the voice of suffering citizens.

See below the CCC official’s argument:

A ZANU PF shadowy outfit by the name EEG (whatever that means) are a danger to the ghetto. They want Winky D to be banned for singing about very issues affecting us everyday. @winkydonline is simply amplifying our voices in the ghetto.

In 1977, Ian Douglas Smith banned Thomas Mapfumo songs and later on jailed him for 90 days.

In 2023, ED Mnangagwa through EEG announced they intend to ban Winky D. Mapfumo was a voice of masses against colonialism. Winky D is a voice of citizens against corruption and poverty.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...