"It's Possible For A Falling Tree to Kill A Driver" | SCHOOL HEAD KILLED IN MAZOWE

It’s possible for a falling tree to kill a driver, the same way a ZRP cop died in a Borrowdale road tree accident, says @mbiresaurusraa1

It's possible for a falling tree to kill a driver, the same way a ZRP cop died in a Borrowdale road tree accident, says @mbiresaurusraa1 https://t.co/BoyiDNsILc pic.twitter.com/pxQa8yQIwx — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 6, 2023

IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE?



Dear Editor

"A tree fell and crashed the Headmistress of Bare Primary School in a storm in Mazowe.-



"Mvura yanaya nhasi kuMazowe yanga yakawanda nemhepo yakaipisisa yadonhedza muti uchibva wawira Headmistress vepaBare Pry vachibva vangofira ipapo." pic.twitter.com/n7y6R9pShY — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 5, 2023

