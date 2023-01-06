Juvenile Stabs Infant To Death

A juvenile from Plumtree reportedly stabbed a 4-year old infant to death before hiding the body under the bed and fleeing from the house.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the 13-year old juvenile is being investigated for murder.

“Police in Plumtree are investigating a murder case involving a 13-year-old juvenile who allegedly stabbed a 4-year-old infant to death after the two were left home alone in Mathendele Extension, Plumtree.

“The juvenile concealed the body under a bed before fleeing from the house,” reported the police on Twitter.

