Mnangagwa Suddenly Brings Back Death Sentence, First Victims ZANU PF Miners of Lithium

By Business Reporter | As dramatic as it sounds, the ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has restored the death sentence, abruptly, subjudicially and prejudicially against his own party loyales. In the following video mid last month, Emmerson Mnangagwa announced ‘death sentence’ on all ZANU PF members caught selling lithium ore in Bikita, Masvingo Province. “Their days on earth have rolled back,” he says, adding to previous such threats against lawyers and doctors who attend to human rights defenders.

[Chinese miners are exempted]

Emmerson Mnangagwa announces 'death sentence' on everyone caught selling lithium ore. "Their days on earth have rolled back," he says, adding to previous such threats against lawyers and doctors who attend to human rights defenders.

