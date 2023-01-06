Pachedu Rallies Opposition Legislators To Reject Delimitation Report

By A Correspondent| A cyber pressure group Team Pachedu has rallied opposition legislators to reject the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) preliminary delimitation report saying it was based on a flawed voters roll.

Team Pachedu has worked tirelessly to expose the flaws in the voters roll showing duplication of registered voters, ghost voters and abuse of residential addresses in a move that cast doubts on the credibility of elections being held in the country.

The internet based group has since warned legislators who are due to receive and debate the delimitation report beginning today the 6th of January 2023.

“The delimitation report is based on a shambolic voters roll which Zec illegally refused to avail to stakeholders since May 30 when the delimitation roll closed. The report is manifestly flawed and should be rejected in its entirety for this very reason,” said Pachedu.

Last year, countless Zanu PF aligned groupings trashed the ZEC delimitation report citing lack of wide consultation.

A group by the name Councillors4ED dismissed the report calling for the commission to use old boundaries in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

