Zanu PF Mourns Party Cadre

ZANU-PF provincial member, Silos Magodyo who once acted as Chief Sinakoma of Binga between 1998 and 2011 has died at the age of 51 and has been declared a liberation hero.

Magodyo died on December 24 in Binga and was buried this morning at Binga cemetery.

Announcing Magodyo’s liberation hero status, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu said: “The President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Cde E.D Mnangagwa has conferred liberation hero status to the late Cde Silas Magodyo.”

At the time of his death, Magodyo who is a former District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Secretary for Commissariat, was the party’s provincial secretary for the disabled and disadvantaged persons in Matabeleland North province.

He was born on 5 June 1971 in Mataala village under Chief Sinakoma and did his primary education at Nsenga Hill Primary School between 1978 and 1984, and attended Binga High School between 1985 and 1986 for ZJC.

After school, Magodyo was a Campfire resource manager in the Binga Rural District Council between 1990 and 1993.

From 2002 to 2004 he was a ward coordinator in Sinakoma ward 5 for the Ministry of Youth, and became ward youth officer from 2008 until 2018 when he officially retired.

After retirement he continued with the positive spirit of serving the ruling party Zanu-PF and Government.

Most of his years in formal employment coincided with his appointment as chief regent from 1998 to 2011.

Magodyo started political activism as a youth under Zapu in Binga in 1985.

He was the Binga district command centre chair for the 2005 parliamentary elections and was chief elections agent for the party’s candidate Cde Joe Mudimba during the 2008 elections.

Between 2004 and 2008 Magodyo served as Zanu-PF DCC Secretary for Commissariat.

He was provincial secretary for the disabled and disadvantaged persons in Matabeleland North province between 2021 and 2022.

The party leadership said it had lost a self-motivated and hardworking cadre who had a good understanding of political history, ideology, and vision for independence of African states from colonial bondage, as he worked selflessly to ensure Africans ruled themselves.

— Chronicle

