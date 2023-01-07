Cleric Urges Mnangagwa To Ban S*x Before Marriage

By A Correspondent

It is going to be hard for single people in Zimbabwe, as controversial preacher Prophet Isaac Makomichi wrote to Mnangagwa asking him to put a law that ban sex before marriage , the preacher said anyone with questions must contact him on 0777469342, he added that God hates fornication.

In his letter Makomichi said the offenders (which he described as culprits) must be sent to Chikurubhi Maximum prison for at least seven weeks with hard labour, he also threatened to organise a demo to force the government to ban sex before marriage

Makomichi is known for supplying charms and love potions that makes girls to lure rich guys.

