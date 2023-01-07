Mliswa vs Mukupe 2nd Affidavit | FULL TEXT

Date: 01 Jan 2023. CID Law And Order, Karoi Urban.

1. I am a male adult residing at house number 21 Domboshawa road in Borrowdale Harare and I am the Member of Parliament for Norton Constituency. I am contactable on mobile number 0786 904 *** and Whatsapp number 0732*** ***.

2. I do know the accused Terrence Mukupe not only in connection with this case but as a former Member of Parliament.

3. I recall that on the 26′ of December 2022 around 1018 hours I was at Spring farm in Karoi where I was doing my business and during that time I received a WhatsApp text message on my mobile number 0*** 300 *** from the accused’s mobile numbers 00276784*****, 0779 *** *** and 0719 *** 5** which all appear on his Whatsapp profile.

4. In his message the accused went on to accuse me together with my sister Honourable Mary Mliswa-Chikoka who is the Member of Parliament for Hurungwe West constituency that we had sent thugs to assault him which I refused.

The message he sent to me reads as follows: ” I have been manhandled and physically attacked by your crew sent by your sister, should I risk my life I am a father and want to be there for my kids”. I then informed the accused that we did not do not do that and I advised him to go and report the matter to the police.

5. The accused went on to send another message which reads as follows:” At this rate you are going to die a sad death, ndapedza bye’, which message I understand to be a threat to kill me and my sister. He further indicated in another message which reads as follows: ” Yes I am ready for you, I am not going to fold my hands if you continue, I will respond like with like, this time tell your militia I will not fold my hands, ndinovacherera pasi ”

I then blocked the accused from further conversation with me on my mobile.

I never connived or worked with my sister with a view to assault or man-handle the accused and whatever he said is a total lie against me.

