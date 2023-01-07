Mnangagwa In Plot To Eliminate Sikhala?
7 January 2023
Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa wants jailed CCC deputy chairperson Hon Job Sikhala to rot in prison.
This was said by the Citizens Coalition for Change ( CCC) in a statement.
The party wants Hon Sikhala to be released from prison with immediate effect.
“The continued denial of bail for Job Sikhala by the regime in Harare is a gross violation of the Constitution.
Bail is a constitutional entitlement.
We’ll continue demanding & fighting for his freedom. He is innocent.