Mnangagwa’s Crocodile Antics Exposed

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa wants jailed CCC deputy chairperson Hon Job Sikhala to rot in prison.

This was said by the Citizens Coalition for Change ( CCC) in a statement.

The party wants Hon Sikhala to be released from prison with immediate effect.

“The continued denial of bail for Job Sikhala by the regime in Harare is a gross violation of the Constitution.

Bail is a constitutional entitlement.

We’ll continue demanding & fighting for his freedom. He is innocent.

FreeWiwa

WiwaWednesday.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...