Police Gives Update On Festive Season Accident Statistics

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on 6 January 2023 gave an update on road traffic accident statistics for the period 15th December 2022 to 5th January 2023.

Here are the statistics:

15 December 2021 to 5 January 2022

Total number of traffic accidents: 1 914

Number of fatal accidents: 81

Number of people killed: 102

Number of people injured: 47815

December 2022 to 5 January 2023

Total number of traffic accidents: 1 998

Number of fatal accidents: 95

Number of people killed: 127

Number of people injured: 489Asst Comm Nyathi implored motorists to be cautious and adhere to road rules as schools open for the first term and companies resume full operations.

He said:As alluded to in the Police press statement issued on 27th December 2022, most Fatal Road Traffic Accidents involved private cars.

The festive period has revealed that drivers need to self-introspect and reconsider the way some are driving on the country’s roads.

The bully and unruly driving conduct shown by some drivers should stop in order to save lives on the roads.

Police reiterate that drivers must be observant and concentrate while on the steering wheel to curtail fatal road traffic accidents which have been recorded during the festive season where in some instances pedestrians were hit while standing at bus stops or walking beside the road.In one of the fatal road traffic accidents which occurred on 18th December 2022, an unknown motorist hit a man aged between 30 and 35 years along 12th Avenue, Bulawayo at around 0200 hours on 18th December 2022.

The victim died on the spot and the motorist did not stop after the accident.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should stop when involved in road traffic accidents, assist the injured if necessary and report all accidents to the Police within 24 hours.In another accident that occurred on 25th December 2022 at 1945 hours at the 300 km peg along Bulawayo -Victoria Falls Road, a motorist who was driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle with three passengers on board towards Victoria Falls, lost control of the car and veered off the road to the left, where he ran over seven pedestrians before swerving to the right side where he rammed onto a stationary Honda Fit vehicle which had six passengers on board.

The Honda Fit vehicle overturned once and landed on its roof.

As a result, three people (two pedestrians and one passenger from the Honda Fit vehicle) died, while 13 others were injured.

Similarly, on 31st December 2022 at 1000 hours, three pedestrians were killed after they were hit by a bus that had veered off the road along Zaka- Nyika Road at the 15 km peg.

As the nation gears up for social and economic activities in the year 2023, the Police implore motorists to be responsible and strive to promote road safety on the country’s roads.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to deploy police officers to curb road carnage and reckless driving conduct on the roads.The Police need the cooperation of motorists for road safety to be realised in the country.

