Heavy Rains Across Country

All the 10 provinces have identified evacuation centres as the country continues to experience heavy rains with the Civil Protection Command Centres already activated for response and coordination. The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) last week warned the public to be alert of potential hazards that may occur as a result of heavy rains, which are expected across the country up to today. Some parts of the country have already recorded lightning storms in the past few days, with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works revealing that it has led to isolated cases of destruction of homes and some schools. In an update statement, the Ministry’s director of communication and advocacy, Mr Gabriel Masvora revealed that so far cases of lighting have been reported in Midlands, Manicaland, Matabeleland North and South and Masvingo provinces.

“The country is still experiencing rains as forecasted by the Meteorological Service Department. So far cases of lightning have been reported in Midlands, Manicaland, Matabeleland North and South and Masvingo. This led to isolated cases of lighting and destruction of homes and some schools. In all other provinces, normal rainfall was received in the last 24 hours. “Civil Protection Command Centres at all levels remain activated for response and coordination. Mobilisation of resources ongoing for affected communities. CPU has engaged Unicef and Save the Children for provision of temporary tents to assist affected schools. All provinces have identified possible evacuation centres,” said Mr Masvora. Mr Masvora said in Matabeleland South Province, roofs of two classroom blocks were blown off by winds at Ngwanyanga Primary in Mangwe District. “In Nkayi, Matabeleland North Province, strong winds blew off three roofs of staff quarters and destroyed 10 squat hole Blair toilets at Mathetshaneni Primary School. While in Midlands, Gokwe North, six houses were destroyed in Ward 20 and one in Ward 21.

“In Masvingo Province, heavy rains were received in Mwenezi last night (Friday) leading to flash floods. Two houses were blown off at Chingwizi but no one was left homeless and also no injuries or fatalities were recorded. In Chivi District, a 21-year-old man from Gondovori village was stuck by lightning on Thursday and died instantly,” said Mr Masvora.

He further revealed that in Manicaland heavy rains were experienced in Chipinge, which led to the destruction of classroom blocks at Mushakavanhu Primary School. “One house was damaged at ZRP Tongogara Refugee camp, two beasts were struck by lightning at Rusitu while in Buhera, the roof for a Government house belonging to Agritex was blown off. Headman Murambinda’s house was damaged by winds and in Mutare District, a 12-year-boy was struck to death by lightning on Friday,” said Mr Masvora.

