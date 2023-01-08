Man Grows Mbanje At Church

By A Correspondent- Police yesterday arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly growing more than 700 marijuana plants at a church stand in Westlea, Harare.

Lawrence Mutizwa, a caretaker at the unnamed church, was arrested after community members tipped off the police, suspecting that he was involved in illegal activities in the church’s backyard.

Mutizwa told detectives that he was growing the illicit drug, whose value is yet to be quantified, in support of Government’s Command Agriculture Programme.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Lawrence Mutizwa (54), a suspect who has been found in possession of more than 700 plants of dagga, which had been planted at a church stand.

“We are told the stand is owned by a local church and he was a caretaker at the premises, where he was now growing dagga and obviously supplying to the public,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi applauded community members for reporting the suspect to the police.

We are also disturbed that he had the audacity to chase away the public from the premises to hide his illicit deeds.

“He even boasted that he was planting the dagga under command agriculture, something that is totally unheard of,” he added.

He said police will ensure the law takes its course.

“Just to warn the public that police will not stand by and allow communities, youths and families, even adults, to be affected by illicit drugs. We want to applaud the local community for tipping off the police with information that led to the arrest of the suspect.”

Mutizwa is set to appear in court, while investigations continue.

In August last year, police in Penhalonga arrested Benjamin Musamuka (52) in Muteyambiri Village for unlawful cultivation of 185 marijuana plants.

— Sunday Mail

