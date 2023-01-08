Manchester United To Sign Aboubakar?

Manchester United have submitted an offer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr to sign striker Vincent Aboubakar on loan.

The Cameroon international became a loan option for United in this transfer window after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November before recently joining the Saudi top-flight side.

United coach Erik ten Hag has been keen to stress that his side needs a new forward to continue their recent resurgence under him.

According to Saudi outlet OKAZ, as cited by talkSport, the Old Trafford club wants to get the striker on loan for the rest of the season.

This move could also pave the way for Ronaldo to be registered to play in the Saudi Pro League, as it will free some space in the Al-Nassr’s already full foreign quota.

Aboubakar, who joined Al-Nassr in 2021 from Turkish Besiktas, has registered two goals and one assist from nine league games in the 2022-23 campaign.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

