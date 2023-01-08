President Chamisa Confronts Mnangagwa Over Murewa Violence

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has denounced the harassment and victimisation of elderly people by Zanu PF agents.

CCC supporters were bashed by Zanu PF hooligans in Murewa on Saturday.

Despite the rising incidence of violence, President Chamisa on Sunday urged party supporters and citizens in general to remain calm and composed.

Below is President Chamisa’s statement:

A NEW & GREAT ZIMBABWE MEANS BUSINESS…

We will keep Zimbabwe open 24/7 all days except one. #Isee Zimbabwe’s factories and businesses open all the time upon shifts day and night,not this 8am to 4pm business hours.More will be employed.

It’s business unusual. We are too behind.There is no time.

If you have support why are so violent, so heartless against citizens even the elderly?And why should bases and vigilante groups be allowed around the country? Are we now worse than animals? What leadership is this that invests in violence? Violence is very expensive!

Violence is the weapon used by the desperate and losing! Using violence and intimidation is evidence of defeat, primitivism, savagery and backwardness. Stop it!

