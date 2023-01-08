Spy Agents Torture Madzibaba Over Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By-Suspected Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officers reportedly assaulted and tortured a Harare-based church leader for allegedly plotting to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This emerged in court yesterday when Taurayi Ernest Munyika (48) appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing assault and torture charges, NewsDay reported.

On October 13, 2022, Munyika and his accomplices went to Johane Masowe Yechishanu Yenyenyedzi Nomwe Church shrine in Budiriro 4 and requested to see Herbert Thabo Senda after identifying themselves as CIOs.

His co-accused include Mark Jack, Munyaradzi Mupazviripo, Reward Baradze, Bonface Muzembe Mashingaidze, who are at Harare Central Prison.

They accused Senda of plotting to topple Mnangagwa from power among other allegations, the court heard.

They ordered Senda to accompany them to their offices at St Barbara House situated at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Takawira Street to clear his name.

Senda, however, said he would report the following day, but Jack allegedly produced a gun and threatened to shoot him.

They then ordered him into his car, a Toyota X-Trail and told him to drive towards the city centre.

Upon reaching the Highglen traffic circle, the accused persons ordered Senda to pull off the road and forced him into one of their vehicles, a Toyota Raider twin cab.

They blindfolded him and drove to an unknown destination before taking him to St Barbara House.

They allegedly tortured Senda using an electric shocker while assaulting him all over his body and he lost a tooth.

They allegedly stole US$330 from the complainant.

On the same day at around 2200 hours, the accused persons handed over the complainant to Harare Central Police Station accusing him of disorderly conduct and impersonation.

Munyika was ordered to report back in court on March 7 after he was granted $20 000 bail.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...