Teenager Kills House Owner’s Baby

Spread the love

RESIDENTS of Plumtree, Matabeleland South Province are in shock after a 13-year-old girl allegedly killed a four-year-old girl, the daughter of the owner of the house she stays at and stashed the body under a bed.

It is alleged the mother of the now-deceased child went to South Africa last week, leaving her two children under the custody of her 26-year-old tenant, the accused person’s older sister.

It is further alleged, that the 26-year-old left home to get some groceries at the nearby shopping centre in the company of the deceased’s elder sister and upon return, they could not locate the four-year-old child.

After searching, they discovered the body of the now-deceased stashed under a bed.

An inquiry was made by the police which led to the discovery of a knife and a pair of scissors that had blood stains, which the accused is alleged to have used.

Matabeleland South Police Spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident.

— ZBC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...