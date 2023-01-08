Zanu PF Thugs Terrorize Elderly CCC Supporters In Murewa

MUREHWA – Zanu PF supporters accosted villagers and flogged them ruthlessly with logs for convening a CCC gathering in politically volatile Murehwa, a Zanu PF stronghold in Mashonaland East.

The incident appears to have been filmed by one of the assailants in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The video shows elderly men and women being viciously assaulted and interrogated for attending the CCC gathering and being affiliated to the rival opposition party.

CCC has since issued a statement blaming Zanu PF for the barbaric attack adding that the party has sought some medical assistance for the victims and also reported the incident to police.

“We condemn Zanu PF’s violent attack on senior citizens in Bhunu, Murehwa,” read the statement.

“We received a report that Zanu PF beat CCC champions at the home of Champion Seremani.

“We’ve ensured that they received medical attention and reported the matter to the police.”

In a weekend statement, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed receiving complaints over the incident adding the law enforcement agents were investigating the matter.

“The ZRP has taken note of a video which has gone viral on social media on alleged political violence in Murewa North. Investigations are now in progress. More details will be released in due course,” said Nyathi.

The Murehwa North attack, the first reported incident of politically motivated violence in the New Year, ahead of the country’s harmonised poll due later this year.

Zimbabwe has a long history of violent elections, with opposition parties repeatedly accusing Zanu PF of being the main perpetrators.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has repeatedly urged peace in the country but the Zimbabwe strongman has failed to take action against perpetrators.

