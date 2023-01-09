Al Nassr Terminate Aboubakar Contract To Create Space For CR7

Spread the love

Al Nassr have reportedly terminated Vincent Aboubakar’s contract following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Cameroonian will depart the club to make way for Ronaldo’s registration.

Al Nassr’s foreign quota was exhausted and the club couldn’t register more foreign players due to Saudi league rules which require clubs to have a maximum of eight foreigners in their squad.

Earlier reports had suggested that Al Nassr were considering sending Aboubakar to a loan in order to free up space in their foreign quota.

But according to latest rumours in Europe, the Cameroonian has mutually agreed to terminate his contract and will be compensated by the club.

He is now a free agent and can choose his next destination.

Manchester United are reportedly targeting the striker, and a deal could be completed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, must complete a two-match suspension before he is eligible to make his debut for Al-Nassr.

The 37-year-old received the ban while still at Manchester United.

He will serve the sanction in the Saudi Pro League based on Article 12.1 of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players which says:

“Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the former association but not yet (entirely) served by the time of the transfer shall be enforced by the new association at which the player has been registered in order for the sanction to be served at domestic level.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...