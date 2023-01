CCC Rescues Victims Of Murewa Violence

We salute and thank our Welfare Department as led by Maureen Kademaunga who worked flat out to secure the safety of our Murewha Champions and medical treatment for them.

These compatriots work for Change and we salute them.

Thank you fellow Citizens online and offline who sent messages of solidarity to show care and love.

In the fight for a better Zimbabwe we stand together as one.

Together we can.- CCC

