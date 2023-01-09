ZimEye
You cannot address the military, promise them good salaries, through a rally and hope to gain their loyalty & respect. That is grossly disrespectful and it can only earn you ridicule and disdain. Some people got to learn fast or forget it altogether . pic.twitter.com/cCKNFkxwrO— George Charamba (@GeorgeCharamba2) January 8, 2023
