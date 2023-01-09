Five (5) Cops Arrested For Assisting Mnangagwa Loot Lithium

By- Police in Bulawayo have arrested five of their counterparts for conniving with Bernard Mnangagwa’s South Africa-bound lithium loot.

The five are:

1). Milton Ronald Mathe (27),

2). Nkatazo Siambisi Mudenda (34),

3). Sendra Zenda (29),

4). Chiedza Mutakiwa (29) all of ZRP Mzilikazi and

5). Detective Assistant Inspector Tawanda Shonhiwa (39) of CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit, Bulawayo.

They are being charged with contravening section 174(1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23 “Criminal abuse of duty as a public officer,” CITE reported.

Constables Mathe, Mudenda, Zenda and Mutekiwa have since appeared in court and were granted ZWL40 000 bail each. They are expected back in court on 31 January 2023.

Detective Assistant Inspector Shonhiwa was arrested on 3 January and detained at the Bulawayo Central Police station.

Police sources say the consignment which belonged to Bernard Mnangagwa was put under police guard at the Steeldale premises while investigations continued.

Between 21 and 23 December 2022, Bernard Mnangagwa went to the premises and loaded five truckloads of lithium-bearing ores in the presence of the four accused police officers who were on guard duties.

The Lithium bearing ores were destined for export to South Africa.

The five trucks were intercepted at Beitbridge Border Post and investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of Bernard Mnangagwa on 30 December 2022. The lithium-bearing ores were recovered.”

Mnangagwa is yet to appear in court.

-CITE

