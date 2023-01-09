Furore Over Civil Servants Salaries

CIVIL servants will be paid according to their academic qualifications, experience and seniority starting this month, as Government has reactivated a policy that promotes advancement of public workers.

The abandonment of advancement procedures for civil servants in 2012 resulted in the “bunching” of salaries of the employees across all grades.

This development irked most civil servants’ unions, mainly in the education sector. They argued that the salary difference between grades was insignificant and resulted in many members being reluctant to upgrade their education.

In a statement on Friday, Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary Dr Tsitsi Choruma said the advancement policy will start to be operational this month.

“Following engagements in the context of the National Joint Negotiating Council, Government resolved to reactivate the advancement of all civil servants in terms of the applicable advancement procedures.

Accordingly, the Public Service Commission embarked on and finalised the placement of all civil servants in their respective grades by the end of December 2022. All civil servants will, therefore, be paid the salaries that reflect their advancement and placement within their grades with effect from January 2023.”

