Horror As Robber Guns Down Masvingo Business Owner

In a horrific case of murder, a man only identified as Mike was shot and killed at his tuckshop in Sisk, Mucheke Masvingo at 8pm yesterday.

The suspect demanded money but threw it away before shooting Mike in the presence of his wife.- credit: Masvingo Mirror

